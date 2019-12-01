Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AN ARMED member of the Presidential Guard has been arrested for committing a spate of robberies in the Masasa mining area in Mazowe last month.

The matter came to light at the Bindura Magistrates Courts yesterday where the suspect, Brighton Chizororo (30) of Chirwadzise village, Chief Ndanga in Masvingo appeared before magistrate Ethel Chichera facing robbery charges.

Chizororo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to December 10 for trial.

Prosecutor Tariro Janhi alleged that on November 24, Chizororo and his accomplice only identified as Buju, who is still at large, armed themselves with an AK47 assault rifle, serial number ZA31605, loaded with 11 rounds, and a syjambok before storming Masasa Mine.

Upon arrival, the pair waylaid unsuspecting miners Chrispen Mahere (40) and Munyaradzi Masusu. Buju moved behind the miners wielding a syjambok while Chizororo pointed the rifle at them.

He cocked the rifle while ordering them to lie down and they complied.

He then allegedly demanded cash and was given $500 before ordering the miners to run from the scene.

The accused moved to another gold claim where they met Anold Chomusina (23) Maccani Mapiriyawo whom they robbed US$20 using the same modus operandi.

However, the miners teamed up after their misfortune and pursued the robbers. They caught up with Chizororo, disarmed him while his accomplice varnished into darkness.

Source - newsday

