David Coltart blasts George Charamba

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Treasurer General David Coltart has called Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba a brazen liar over his tweet that human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart funded the doctors to continue engaging in industrial action.Said Coltart, "What utter nonsense this is. You know this is a brazen lie. If you are even half a man you will withdraw it and apologise. I don't expect that however from someone who hides behind a pseudonym . But go on - surprise me."Charamba using his moniker Jamwanda had told ZANU PF Youth Secretary for Administration that, "Dougie Coltart who affords to fly in some small helicopter with bags of money to pay the doctors to remain on strike. Zvino zvaponga! Good question Sec for Administration!! Really using your vast skills to interrogate strange occurrences in our Land. Hapana kwavanosvika havo asi"After being called a liar Charamba hit back saying, "Rhodesians never die zveshuwa. This one is still alive?? Why is nature so kind, sparing, on such human superfluities???"The doctors engaged in a peaceful protest on Wednesday where they delivered a petition to Parliament seeking the legislature to assist in resolving the stand-off between them and the employer.The government announced on Tuesday that only 46 doctors had returned to work after President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a moratorium compelling doctors to return to work within 48 hours.The fired doctors who did not return to work will have to follow legal channels to get re-instated.