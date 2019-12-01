News / National
Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo
3 hrs ago | Views
The #TysonWabantu has announced that it will be conducting a road show in Bulawayo and a door to door campaign outreach on Thursday.
In a statement the team said, "Join Us in Bulawayo Today Hundreds of green team volunteers are in Bulawayo today for a door to door reach out program. If you are in Bulawayo and you spot our volunteers, share some love, take a picture, collect a flyer. We invade the City of Kings today. #Tysonwabantu"
The schedule of the program is as follows:
10am Mganwini (Tashers)
11am Nkulumane ( Munyoro, Sokusile)
12noon Pumula (KoMpofu, Old, North, East)
1pm Cowdray Park (Terminus, Sign post)
The team said they will pass through Makokoba (Efusini)
2pm CBD ( Hyper, Tredgold, City Hall)
3pm end of Program
Kasukuwere has not yet come out in the open to endorse the movement. Recently, ZANU PF Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda said Kasukuwere was day dreaming if he thought he will come and take over the country.
Source - Byo24News