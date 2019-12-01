Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mealie meal goes down to $50

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has announced that he has reversed the removal of subsidies on the maize meal leading to the prices being lowered.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the youth league in Kadoma that the government is going to reverse the decision.

Read the full statement below:

1. As you may be aware, His Excellency the President, Coe E.D Mnangagwa announced that subsides on maize be restored in order to cushion the vulnerable groups of our Society from the negative impact of increases in basic food prices.

2. Under this new subsidy model, Government will fund the procurement of grain at market prices and selling the same to registered maize millers to ensure availability and affordability of the commodity. This model will create fiscal space for Treasury to finance other social protection programmes.

3. Goverment will ensure that the requisite monthly tonnage of 40 OO0MT required for producing 32 000MT of roller meal will be timely availed by GMB to members of the Grain Millers-Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ).

4. In this regard, the new subsidy model will therefore target the production of roller meal resulting in the retail price of ZWL$50 for a 10 kg bag.

5. The payment modalities for the new targeted Subsidy for roller has been discussed and agreed with GMAZ, whose members have a 95% share of the roller meal market.

6. The implementation of this new subsidy policy is with immediate effect.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 132 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 616 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3860 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

4 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3625 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4428 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 938 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11409 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3416 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3838 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

22 hrs ago | 9002 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 7314 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15297 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days