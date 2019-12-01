Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has rapped Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga for his remarks rejecting the mediator from outside the country on grounds that the country has a capacity to resolve its problems on its own.

Chiwenga this week said there was no need for Zimbabwe to seek a foreign mediator in the political and economic crisis rocking the country. He indicated that the country has capacity to solve its own problems.

However MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said Chiwenga must be reminded that he was treated outside the country when he fell sick which means that in his health there was a foreign intervention for him to be alive today, so he must allow the country to solve its crisis through assistance from outside.

"Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga your treatment in China with the aid of that country's government was in itself a form of external mediation. That was certainly not a home-grown solution from our local medical fraternity, which you vilify at every turn," Tamborinyoka said.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 686 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3897 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

4 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3639 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4443 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11422 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3416 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

18 hrs ago | 3840 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

22 hrs ago | 9004 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 7316 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15301 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

24 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days