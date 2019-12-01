Army forms doctors association?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association Secretary General Dr Bhebhe has alleged that a fake doctors association has been formed to negotiate a deal with the government over the more than 90 days strike that has been happening in the country.Said Bhebhe, "A certain organization called PDAZ has claimed to be working with the Ministrey of Health and Child Care and government in trying to solve the ongoing impasse We understand its motivation is to strike a deal for doctors without the consent of the doctors. We shall see how this will end."The ZHDA has refused to bow down to the pressure of government who has fired doctors.Journalisst Hopewell Chin'ono said the newly formed association called Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe is formed is made up of army doctors."The Herald should simply say Government is forming an organisation to be called Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe (PDAZ) with mainly army doctors who have been meeting for the past 3 weeks at State House!"Forming a fake doctors association does not change the terrible state of public hospitals, instead of forming these funny associations, Government should be addressing the real issues!" Chin'ono said.The government announced on Tuesday that the doctors who did not attend work on Monday will not be readmitted if they reapply.Only 46 doctors have returned to work.