Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A member of the Zipra high command in the liberation war Tshinga Dube has criticised Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri for accusing former Vice President Joice Mujuru of burning her husband Solomon in a house.

Solomon Mujuru, a former army general, died in a fire that engulfed his farm house in 2011 and his assailants were never caught.When Mujuru fell out with then President Robert Mugabe in 2014 over allegations of plotting to topple the late Zimbabwean leader, Muchinguri who led the Zanu-PF women's league at the time accused her of being the one Solomon's death.In a women's league congress ahead of the main congress that sacked Mujuru, Muchinguri chanted a slogan in Shona saying "down with those who burnt their husbands" in apparent refence to Mujuru over the 2011 incident. In his book, "Quiet Flows The Zambezi" Dube, a retired army colonel, said Muchinguri's statements were an abomination and went against the African values.He said Muchinguri's statement were hurtful to Mujuru whom he described as a grieving widow and also unfair as Muchinguri and Mugabe knew that the allegations against the former Vice President were false.Dube said in the African culture, even enemies do not celebrate the death of each other.