Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A member of the Zipra high command in the liberation war Tshinga Dube has criticised Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri for accusing   former Vice President Joice Mujuru of burning her husband Solomon in a house. 


Solomon Mujuru, a former army general, died in a fire that engulfed his farm house in 2011 and his assailants were never caught. 

When Mujuru fell out with then President Robert Mugabe in 2014 over allegations of plotting to topple the late Zimbabwean leader, Muchinguri who led the Zanu-PF women's league at the time accused her of being the one Solomon's death. 

In a women's league congress ahead of the main congress that sacked Mujuru, Muchinguri chanted a slogan in Shona saying "down with those who burnt their husbands" in apparent refence to Mujuru over the 2011 incident. In his book, "Quiet Flows The Zambezi" Dube, a retired army colonel, said Muchinguri's statements were an abomination and went against the African values. 

He said Muchinguri's statement were hurtful to Mujuru whom he described as a grieving widow and also unfair as Muchinguri and Mugabe knew that the allegations against the former Vice President were false.

Dube said in the African culture, even enemies do not celebrate the death of each other. 

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

53 mins ago | 111 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

55 mins ago | 297 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

58 mins ago | 64 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

59 mins ago | 125 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa's offer

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

1 hr ago | 133 Views

4 Zimra officials arrested for smuggling vehicles

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Harare City shuts down offices over water shortage

1 hr ago | 49 Views

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

1 hr ago | 136 Views

NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Female MPs protest abuse

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Jacob Mudenda under fire

4 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

4 hrs ago | 1452 Views

WATCH: #TysonWabantu conducts road show in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Paul Siwela will return only when Matabeleland is secured by Matabeleland Defence Forces

10 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Chiwenga to reveal secret for the Zanu-PF conference in his province

10 hrs ago | 7620 Views

Army forms doctors association?

11 hrs ago | 5271 Views

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

13 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

13 hrs ago | 1077 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

13 hrs ago | 5233 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

13 hrs ago | 4747 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

13 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

13 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 15259 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

15 hrs ago | 5535 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

15 hrs ago | 6969 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

15 hrs ago | 7945 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

15 hrs ago | 5321 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

16 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

16 hrs ago | 918 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

16 hrs ago | 344 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

16 hrs ago | 587 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

16 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 583 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

16 hrs ago | 883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days