Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police have initiated investigations on the reports of the machete wielding gangs that are seen in videos that have gone viral killing and terrorising some citizens.Said Energy Mutodi, "Rogue elements going around terrorizing people with machetes and other weapons have caught the concern of the government. Following media reports on gruesome murders of victims, police will enforce the law and bring the culprits to book."Media house proprietor Brighton Musonza said the problem in Zimbabwe was that the government was failing to call the criminals with their right terms and protected them as artisan miners."Problem Energy Mutodi is that government has a policy of describing those machetes wielding scums as artisanal miners when they are real life-taking scumbag murderers belonging to Henrietta Rushwaya's terrorist groups. And the President had a conference with them last month in Gweru.""Between the months of August and October a total of 105 murder cases have been recorded in mining areas surrounding Kadoma while 221 cases of assault have been recorded," says the report.Senior government officials have been implicated as behind the machete violence menace with Mnangagwa's top lieutenant and State Security minister Owen Ncube being fingered in the bloody wars.Ncube is famous in the artisanal mining circles and at the recently convened Zimbabwe Miners Federation annual conference in Gweru, Ncube was received with a thunderous ovation by the small-scale miners when he entered the venue at Gweru Convention Centre.Director of ceremonies, Joseph Nhara, had a torrid time trying to bring the miners to order as they shouted Ncube's nicknames "Third Bomber," "Mudha" and "Touch Bomba".