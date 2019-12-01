Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jacob Mudenda under fire

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda today expressed ignorance and a lack of concern over the legislative challenges and needs of persons with disabilities.

Jacob Mudenda was speaking as one of the guests of honour at the He For She accountability event hosted by the Ambassador of Canada in Zimbabwe Rene Cremonese in conjunction with the UN Women Country Representative Ms Delphine Serumaga.

In September 2014, UN Women launched the global HeforShe Campaign; a solidarity movement which seeks to engage men and boys as advocates and agents of change for the achievement of gender equality and women's rights.
The movement encourages men and boys to commit to speaking out and taking action against inequalities faced by women and girls in their respective communities and spheres of influence.

During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in 2018, eight (8)Heads of Missions in Zimbabwe for Australia, Canada, the European Union, India,
Japan, South Africa, the United States of America and Zambia, the Charge d' Affaires of the British Embassy, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations and the Regional Director for UNESCO Southern Africa joined the HeForShe global
movement for gender equality. It has been one full year since they took their pledges and as part of their accountability, they will be taking stock of the contribution they have made to the promotion of gender equality.

The HeforShe Accountability Meeting was held on Thursday the 5th of December 2019, from 7.30am to 11:00am at the Royal Harare Golf Club.

It was at the event that a female disability activist asked the Speaker of Parliament if the  disability act was going to be revised anytime soon considering that it was outdated and out of sync with the new constitution and the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Advocate Mudenda skirted on the issues and arrogantly replied that "It was not his place as there were disabled ministers and senators that are supposed to push for those things "

This response left disability activists feeling defeated and relegated to the dustbins of legislative agenda. The comment by the Speaker of Parliament are rather unfortunate as they come a day after World Disability day which was commemorated under the theme : Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda.

President  Mnangagwa has in the past bemoaned the slow pace of legislative reform in the House of Assembly. Jacob Mudenda has not taken any action to ensure that the house moves at speed and in line with the development and result oriented pace of the Second Republic.

Commenting on the Speaker of Parliament's remarks ZANU PF DCC3 Secretary for Disability Gift Mabhaudhi said "The UN Secretary General said: When we secure the rights of people with disabilities, we move closer to achieving the central promise of the 2030 Agenda – to leave no one behind. Zimbabwe is lagging behind on the domestication of the UNCRPD, our disability act is outdated, our national disability policy is in shambles and we are a long way from the bear minimums.

"Our politicians love to include us in speeches as window dressing, yet passive when it comes to real action. I celebrate this day with a heavy heart, admiring fellow PWDs in South Africa and other countries where real action is taken to transform the quality of life for PWDs.

"I wish our government could do more and do it urgently, yet here we are with a Speaker of Parliament who feels it is not his place to be pushing for modernised legislation that meets the needs and challenges of Persons with disabilities.

"We shall be writing to the ZANU PF National Chairperson, expressing our dissatisfaction and concens over the statement by the speaker of Parliament as well as the slow pace of legislative reforms on disability issues, it is time the ruling party set the pace and tone for serious action on disability issues."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

1 hr ago | 231 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

4 Zimra officials arrested for smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Harare City shuts down offices over water shortage

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending

4 hrs ago | 752 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Female MPs protest abuse

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

5 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2949 Views

WATCH: #TysonWabantu conducts road show in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 3822 Views

Paul Siwela will return only when Matabeleland is secured by Matabeleland Defence Forces

11 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Chiwenga to reveal secret for the Zanu-PF conference in his province

11 hrs ago | 7691 Views

Army forms doctors association?

11 hrs ago | 5318 Views

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

13 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

13 hrs ago | 1080 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

13 hrs ago | 5290 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

13 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

14 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

14 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 15456 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

16 hrs ago | 5576 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

16 hrs ago | 7003 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

16 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

16 hrs ago | 7985 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

16 hrs ago | 5379 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

16 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

16 hrs ago | 927 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

16 hrs ago | 347 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

16 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

16 hrs ago | 889 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days