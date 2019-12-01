Female MPs protest abuse

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Female Parliamentarians have complained over the abuse they suffer at the hands of their male counterparts in the August House appealing for protection from the Speaker.Zanu-PF legislator Barbara Rwodzi raised the matter to mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence"As Parliament, more so as women Parliamentarians, we join the nation and the rest of the world in commemorating 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. On behalf of the women Parliamentarians in this House, I rise to seek protection against verbal gender-based violence in this House," said Rwodzi."Women in this Parliament are becoming unproductive due to the verbal gender-based violence that we suffer here. As such, as women we are asking your good office to protect us and to take stern measures against all male Parliamentarians that use verbal gender-based violence against us."Rwodzi was supported by MDC Alliance proportional representation legislator Jasmine Toffa who said hey were constantly under attack from male MPs."I will refer to an incident that took place last week in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and leader of the House Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi, where a Member of Parliament Hon. Kindness Paradza abused me from across the floor talking to our Hon. Member P.D. Sibanda saying 'urikuitei na Hon. Toffa avo vakarambwa nemurume, vakatorerwa murume na Hon. Mamombe.'"This has been going on for some time and as they laugh, even some of the ladies in our Parliament are actually involved. I am looking into the faces as I speak. As Members of Parliament, it ends up attacking your confidence in Parliament and you find it very difficult to speak," said Toffa."So, we seek your protection, in particular this past week Madam Speaker, there was a story with regards to one of our own panel of the Speaker who is a woman and other Hon. Members like Hon. Thabitha Khumalo. In the end, when we walk around our constituencies we walk around in shame. So, I think it is very important that the air be cleared. We seek an investigation so that as women we can clear our names."