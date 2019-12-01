Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced that fuel blending will remain at 20% and has encouraged the public to disregard the earlier circular that the blend will reduce to 10%.

In a statement released on Thursday night ZERA said, "Further to the earlier reducing blending levels from 20% to 10%, consultations were held with government and ethanol suppliers indicating that the 20% blending can be sustained."

Read the full statement below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

4 Zimra officials arrested for smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Harare City shuts down offices over water shortage

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Female MPs protest abuse

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Jacob Mudenda under fire

5 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

5 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2953 Views

WATCH: #TysonWabantu conducts road show in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Paul Siwela will return only when Matabeleland is secured by Matabeleland Defence Forces

11 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Chiwenga to reveal secret for the Zanu-PF conference in his province

11 hrs ago | 7699 Views

Army forms doctors association?

11 hrs ago | 5325 Views

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

13 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

13 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

13 hrs ago | 1080 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

13 hrs ago | 5296 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

13 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

14 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

14 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

14 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 15468 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

16 hrs ago | 5582 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

16 hrs ago | 7007 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

16 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

16 hrs ago | 7987 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

16 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

16 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

16 hrs ago | 927 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4284 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

16 hrs ago | 347 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

16 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

16 hrs ago | 889 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days