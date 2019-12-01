News / National
NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced that fuel blending will remain at 20% and has encouraged the public to disregard the earlier circular that the blend will reduce to 10%.
In a statement released on Thursday night ZERA said, "Further to the earlier reducing blending levels from 20% to 10%, consultations were held with government and ethanol suppliers indicating that the 20% blending can be sustained."
Read the full statement below:
Source - Byo24News