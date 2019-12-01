Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOUR people died on Wednesday night after their vehicle side-swiped with a haulage truck at the 140-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

The four are Edwin Kudzaishe (26) from Mutanda Village in Bikita, Janet Chawadza (52) and Joice Mushamiviri (26) both from Chitiyo Village, Mutare and a yet to be identified man.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident."The accident occurred around 7pm on the 140 km peg along Harare-Mutare highway near Headlands, where the driver of an Isuzu KB250 heading for Mutare is said to have encroached into an opposite lane and side-swiped with oncoming haulage truck.

"The driver of the Isuzu lost control of his vehicle and it veered off the road, overturned once before it landed on its wheels, killing four passengers instantly,"said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days