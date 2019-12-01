Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 Zimra officials arrested for smuggling vehicles

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers and agents stationed at Beitbridge border post on allegations of smuggling vehicles into the country.

Four ZIMRA supervisors are also implicated in the smuggling scam and one of them has since been suspended from work.

There are three companies which were contracted by ZIMRA to clear vehicles and goods which are also implicated in the scam and their clearing agents have been arrested.

Recently, The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) impounded 102 vehicles believed to have been smuggled into the country by car dealers in and around the city.

This comes after the anti-graft body and the authority launched a crackdown targeting suspected smuggled vehicles which were mostly being sold at car sales.

The 102 cars were recovered in car sales operating in Harare, with the operation to spread to other towns and cities.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare City shuts down offices over water shortage

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Female MPs protest abuse

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Jacob Mudenda under fire

5 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

5 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2953 Views

WATCH: #TysonWabantu conducts road show in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Paul Siwela will return only when Matabeleland is secured by Matabeleland Defence Forces

11 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Chiwenga to reveal secret for the Zanu-PF conference in his province

11 hrs ago | 7698 Views

Army forms doctors association?

11 hrs ago | 5323 Views

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

13 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

13 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

13 hrs ago | 1080 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

13 hrs ago | 5295 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

13 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

14 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

14 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

14 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 15467 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

16 hrs ago | 5582 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

16 hrs ago | 7007 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

16 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

16 hrs ago | 7987 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

16 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

16 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

16 hrs ago | 927 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4283 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

16 hrs ago | 347 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

16 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

16 hrs ago | 889 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days