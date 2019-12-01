Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mrs Bona Mugabe-Chikore has been appointed executor of her late father former President Robert Mugabe's estate at a private edict meeting held at the Master of the High Court in Harare this morning.The appointment was undisputed. She now has the task of gathering all the assets of the late liberation icon for purposes of compiling the final list for the devolution of the estate.Family lawyer Mr Terence Hussein of Hussein, Ranchhod and Company confirmed the edict meeting.Mugabe died at the age of 95 in September in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment.....More to follow.....