Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
Government has announced a new subsidy on maize meal that will see the retail price of a 10kg packet of roller meal pegged at $50.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced this in a statement released this morning.

The subsidy on maize meal was restored by President Mnangagwa last week to ensure citizens have access to cheaper basic foodstuffs and cushion them against the obtaining economic challenges.

In the statement, Prof Ncube said: "As you may be aware, His Excellency the President, E.D Mnangagwa announced that subsidies on maize has been restored in order to cushion the vulnerable groups of our society from the negative impact of increases in basic food prices.

"In this regard, the new subsidy model will therefore target the production of roller meal resulting the retail price of ZWL$50 for a 10kg bag."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

46 mins ago | 93 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

47 mins ago | 246 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

51 mins ago | 57 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

52 mins ago | 108 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

57 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa's offer

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

1 hr ago | 128 Views

4 Zimra officials arrested for smuggling vehicles

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Harare City shuts down offices over water shortage

1 hr ago | 47 Views

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

1 hr ago | 133 Views

NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Female MPs protest abuse

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Jacob Mudenda under fire

4 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

4 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

5 hrs ago | 2869 Views

WATCH: #TysonWabantu conducts road show in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 3796 Views

Paul Siwela will return only when Matabeleland is secured by Matabeleland Defence Forces

10 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Chiwenga to reveal secret for the Zanu-PF conference in his province

10 hrs ago | 7598 Views

Army forms doctors association?

11 hrs ago | 5266 Views

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

12 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

13 hrs ago | 5215 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

13 hrs ago | 4737 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

13 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 15208 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

15 hrs ago | 5525 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

15 hrs ago | 6961 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

15 hrs ago | 7937 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

15 hrs ago | 5297 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

15 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

15 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

15 hrs ago | 918 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

15 hrs ago | 342 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

15 hrs ago | 587 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

15 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 581 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

15 hrs ago | 882 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days