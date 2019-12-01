Latest News Editor's Choice


ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 3 471 people found in possession of dangerous weapons including machetes and over 1 500 illegal artisanal miners as police move a gear up to thwart the marauding machete gangs.

While addressing members of the media in Harare this Thursday, Home Affairs and National Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said, the police force will continue with the raids to ensure that sanity prevails in all mining areas across the country.

Matabeleland North topped the list of the illegal miners arrested with 546, while Bulawayo had the least with 27.

Mashonaland East had 53, Midlands (200), Harare (200), Manicaland (42), Masvingo (46), Mashonaland Central (83), Matabeleland South (147) and Mashonaland West (186) illegal miners arrested.

"We have met with our Mines and Mining Development ministry counterparts and the police commanders today to discuss the topical issues of the machete-wielding gangs. The media is awash with stories of machete-wielding gang wars and this is worrisome to us as we want peace and security to prevail.

"We will continue with the raids because we are saying Zimbabwe is open for business. We cannot attract investors if law and order are not prevailing in the country. We have moved a gear up in the raids as these issues are of a security threat," said Minister Kazembe

Source - zbc

