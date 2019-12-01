Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-year-old Mutare man has been dragged before court and convicted of theft charges after he stole a bottle of Irish Whiskey in a supermarket.Jabulani Samboko who was appearing before a Mutare magistrate was slapped with a two-month jail term which was set aside on condition he pays a $150 fine.Samboko was convicted of his own plea of guilt.Facts are that on the 29th of last month Samboko took a bottle of Jameson Irish Whisky from the shelve at a local supermarket in Mutare and tried to leave without paying.he was apprehended by a security guard who then took him to the police.the bottle of whiskey was worth 499 dollars.