New Zanu-PF party formed

by newzimbabwe
33 mins ago | Views
A GROUP of local politicians have formed a new opposition party that they have christened Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front, or Zanu-PF Original in short, with signs of a deliberate attempt to unsettle the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The new Zanu-PF original's national coordinator, Timothy Chimusoro said they have since formally informed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about their political outfit.

"The Zanu-PF Original party is hereby notifying the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF Original) party," read the notice.

"We wish our organisation of Zimbabwe African National union Patriotic Front Original (Zanu-PF Original) to be included on ZEC stakeholder's database and mailing list for notification for updates and meeting notifications arises."



In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Chimusoro could however not be drawn into disclosing if there were any prominent politicians or former Zanu-PF members behind the formation of the party.

Chimusoro defended the decision to match the name of their new outfit with that of the ruling party insisting the Emmerson Mnangagwa led party had no monopoly over the name.

"We have decided to go back to the basics of the revolution because the current Zanu-PF has been hijacked by a cartel," he said.

"The party will officially be launched either in January of early February next year."

The formation of a party bearing the name of a major political outfit in the country comes barely a month after another group of politicians formed their own, which they called MDC Zimbabwe.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days