Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Former ZANU PF Politiburo Member Professor Jonathan Moyo says ex-ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Didymus Mutasa assisted him to re-join the party in 2009 after he had been an Independent politician from 2004.

Moyo made the revelations when responding to a twitter conversation with ione Elijah Chihota who had said, "Jonathan Moyo, you are an ungrateful creature, you always call President Mnangagwa names even when you are unprovoked. You should thank the President do you remember those days when Webster Cremora Shamu did not want to see your return in ZANU PF? Who saved you?"

Moyo replied that, "It's good to see you guys are worked up. The heat is on. Didymus Mutasa was behind my return in 2009 and the person who knows how is Juliet Machoba. Mnangagwa had nothing to do with it. Nothing!"

In December 2010 during the ZANU PF People's Conference Mugabe told delegates, "I don't want to call him a prodigal son. He is back as he was working in the party; he has talent and I am sure we will be satisfied with his work."

In 2004 Moyo had fallen out of favour with Mugabe for allegedly organising the Tsholotsho Declaration where he lobbied several ZANU PF bigwigs to support the appointment of Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice-president at its December national conference ahead of current incumbent Joyce Mujuru.

An angry Mugabe fired him and suspended several party officials linked to the succession plot.



Source - Byo24News

