Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has invited former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to come to Zimbabwe and lead his political formation from home ground.

Kasukuwere's volunteers running under the brand #TysonWabantu Movement besieged Bulawayo on Thursday where they staged a massive roadshow and door to door campaign targeted and recruiting more members and making people aware of the existence of the political formation.


Said Mliswa, "Sekuru Kasukuwere, I see there was a flurry of activity in Bulawayo yesterday…but how do you launch a Party in your absence? When you're here on the ground mobilising people we can start talking but for now it's just social media. We know people get paid to wear t-shirts. You're a PC, huuyai paground. Hazvivhundutse izvi."

The #TysonWabantu Movement says it is a, "movement was started by various groups who believe in the capabilities and abilities of Kasukuwere to lead, we to this day await  kasukuwere's acceptance to lead us into a formidable movement."




Source - Byo24News

