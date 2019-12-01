News / National
Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has invited former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to come to Zimbabwe and lead his political formation from home ground.
Kasukuwere's volunteers running under the brand #TysonWabantu Movement besieged Bulawayo on Thursday where they staged a massive roadshow and door to door campaign targeted and recruiting more members and making people aware of the existence of the political formation.
Said Mliswa, "Sekuru Kasukuwere, I see there was a flurry of activity in Bulawayo yesterday…but how do you launch a Party in your absence? When you're here on the ground mobilising people we can start talking but for now it's just social media. We know people get paid to wear t-shirts. You're a PC, huuyai paground. Hazvivhundutse izvi."
The #TysonWabantu Movement says it is a, "movement was started by various groups who believe in the capabilities and abilities of Kasukuwere to lead, we to this day await kasukuwere's acceptance to lead us into a formidable movement."
#TysonWabantu Supporters of former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who recently declared that he is running for president in 2023, are seen singing in Bulawayo wearing T-Shirts with his face and nickname 'Tyson'. 'When Tyson is there, everything is fine,' the songs says pic.twitter.com/J65mM7yrA2— ZimLive (@zimlive) December 5, 2019
There is no doubt the people are calling out for @Hon_Kasukuwere to lead them,the current wave is aimed at getting the people together & coming up with meaningful policies that can bring Zimbabwe out of its current quagmire.The people will determine the manifesto of the movement. pic.twitter.com/MHRQgon2SY— Tyson Wabantu:The Movement (@TysonWabantu) December 5, 2019
Source - Byo24News