PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu

Reports from Harare indicate that a speeding bus overturned at Corner Robert Mugabe and Chiremba Road in Harare this morning killing two people on the spot.Forty-eight others survived with different degrees of injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.Police have warned motorists to exercise extreme caution during the festive season.Crime Alert Zimabbwe Spokesperson Fezekile Mguni said, "We are urging all drivers to be cautious when driving in the wet streets of this country. It is during this period that we see many accidents resulting from negligence to hitting cows and head on collisions."