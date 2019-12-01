Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Reports from Harare indicate that a speeding bus overturned at Corner Robert Mugabe and Chiremba Road in Harare this morning killing two people on the spot.


Forty-eight others survived with different degrees of injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have warned motorists to exercise extreme caution during the festive season.


Crime Alert Zimabbwe Spokesperson Fezekile Mguni said, "We are urging all drivers to be cautious when driving in the wet streets of this country. It is during this period that we see many accidents resulting from negligence to hitting cows and head on collisions."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

25 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

29 mins ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

30 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

31 mins ago | 23 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

31 mins ago | 56 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

32 mins ago | 58 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

32 mins ago | 28 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

33 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

34 mins ago | 52 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

34 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

35 mins ago | 27 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

42 mins ago | 121 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

49 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

49 mins ago | 53 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 96 Views

Bosso parade trophy

49 mins ago | 107 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

50 mins ago | 81 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

50 mins ago | 108 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

50 mins ago | 50 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

51 mins ago | 101 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

52 mins ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

52 mins ago | 47 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

53 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

53 mins ago | 79 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

54 mins ago | 50 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

55 mins ago | 26 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

55 mins ago | 130 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

56 mins ago | 50 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

56 mins ago | 32 Views

Zupco to get more buses

57 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

57 mins ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

58 mins ago | 46 Views

Roller meal price to fall

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2723 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7247 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

11 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

11 hrs ago | 648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days