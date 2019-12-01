Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Roller meal price to fall

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A new Government subsidy on roller meal, which will halve the retail price of a 10kg pack to $50, will be seen on shop shelves over the next few days.

The subsidy, paid only on roller meal and announced in the National Budget, replaces a previous set of measures that effectively subsidised the actual maize grain supplied to millers, through import subsidies or at the level of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB). The new subsidy is only on the basic roller meal product.

The past subsidy system subsidised all maize products, including super-refined maize-meal. Market prices still prevail in the procurement process to ensure availability with the subsidies on roller meal kicking in at the end.

Steps have been taken to ensure the GMB can supply adequate quantities of maize to millers. The timing and extent of the new subsidy on roller meal was announced by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in a statement yesterday.

Millers said it would take three to five days to clear old unsubsidised stock before the new subsidised roller meal reached the shelves. The delay between the ending of the old subsidy and its replacement by the new targeted subsidy saw roller meal prices rocket almost a fortnight ago to around $100 for 10kg.

President Mnangagwa reacted swiftly and ordered last week that the subsidy on basic maize meal had to be put back in place.

Detailing the new subsidy yesterday, Minister Ncube said: "As you may be aware, His Excellency the President, E.D. Mnangagwa announced that subsidies on maize have been restored in order to cushion the vulnerable groups of our society from the negative impact of increases in basic food prices. "Under this new subsidy model, Government will fund the procurement of grain at market prices and selling the same to registered maize millers to ensure availability and affordability of the commodity.

"This model will create fiscal space for Treasury to finance other protection programmes. Government will ensure that the requisite monthly tonnage of 40 000 tonnes required for producing 32 000 tonnes of roller meal will be timely availed by GMB to members of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ).

"In this regard, the new subsidy model will therefore target the production of roller meal, resulting in the price of ZWL$50 for a 10kg bag."

The switch from general subsidies, often funded through the supply of cheaper foreign currency for imports, to tightly targeted and budgeted subsidies for basic food consumed by the most vulnerable groups, was part of a raft measures announced by Minister Ncube in his 2020 National Budget proposals. Besides the roller meal subsidy, there will be a subsidy for the basic loaf of bread and for cooking oil.

This switch means flour used for luxury products, such as cakes, and flour used for fancy loaves will not be subsidised. GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara praised the Government for introducing the subsidy, saying its effect would start reflecting soon.

"Prices are expected to go down in five days from now as shops are still clearing old stock," he said.

"The Government of Zimbabwe and the milling industry represented by Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe have for the past few days been having intense engagement with discussion around the introduction of subsidies on roller meal.

"This is a relatively new subsidy regime that is coming into the country and it is targeted on a particular product which is roller meal. As you are all aware, this is again pursuant to the provisions carried in the 2020 Budget where the Government is committed to subsidising bread and roller meal and as millers we are responsible for the production of roller meal."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

6 mins ago | 14 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

31 mins ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

57 mins ago | 145 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

1 hr ago | 1095 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 56 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 172 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 101 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 198 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 225 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 79 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1597 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2832 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7542 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days