Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF commercial enterprise, M and S Syndicate (Private) Limited, has contested the registration of three upmarket properties as part of the late former President Robert Mugabe's estate.

The Mugabes villa - known as Blue Roof - in Harare's elite suburb of Helensvale, Borrowdale, and another house where their daughter Mrs Bona Chikore lives, known as number 27 Quorn Avenue, Mt Pleasant as well as number 129 Forbes Road, Waterfalls - are registered in the name of M and S Syndicate.

The properties are mentioned as part of the late leader's estate in the declaration filed at the Master of the High Court by the Mugabe family, recently.

The company, through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Associates yesterday, set the record straight on the status of the three properties.

"These properties still belong to the company and at the moment they do not form part of the estate of the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe," said Mr Simplisius Chihambakwe, a senior partner at the law firm.

Zanu-PF legal secretary Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said the Mugabe family would have the properties transferred into its ownership as promised by President Mnangagwa.

"We take instructions from the leader of the party in this case Mnangagwa," he said.

"His position is very clear that the Mugabe family will be given the properties. How this will be done is a question of legal niceties and processes."

Mangwana said M and S Syndicate is wholly-owned by Zanu-PF.

"The company is 100 percent owned by the party. It is a holding company," said Mangwana, adding that, "I am not at liberty to give finer details of which companies fall under this party's commercial enterprise."

The objection to registration of the properties with the Master of High Court came as Mrs Chikore was appointed executor of her late father's estate during a private edict meeting held yesterday.

The appointment was undisputed. She now has the task to gather all the assets of the late liberation icon for purposes of compiling the final list for the desolution of the estate.

Mugabe's widow Mrs Grace Mugabe, Mrs Chikore and her husband Mr Simba Chikore and an unidentified lady attended the edict meeting.

Also in attendance was the family lawyer Mr Terence Hussein of Hussein, Ranchhod and Company, who confirmed the edict meeting took place, saying it was conducted in a suave manner.

"In terms of the law, the Master calls a meeting of the late president's very close relatives and children to appoint an executor, like what we did here today (Thursday).

"Surprise, surprise, the apple of his eye and one and only favourite daughter Bona Mugabe-Chikore has been appointed the executor of the late former president Robert Mugabe's estate," he said.

The job of the executor is to compile the list of assets and liabilities of the deceased. Once that is done, a distribution account will be compiled which will list what is there on the ground (both the credit and debit side). The residue on net result is what will be distributed among beneficiaries and will be guided by the law.

"Rusell Goreraza was not Mugabe's biological son yes, but he was a child of the home and nobody disputed that but who will benefit eventually will be decided by the executor."

Rusell Goreraza is Mrs Mugabe's son from her first marriage. Commenting on reports that some of the properties such as Gushungo Dairy were not listed, Mr Hussein said: "Nobody can own the entire company but can only own shares. So Mugabe did not own Gushungo Dairy Pvt Ltd. It is owned by the Mugabe family."

Mr Hussein dismissed as hearsay, reports that the former President owned properties in Dubai. The lawyer, however, conceded that the upmarket Bluer Roof mansion was registered in the ruling party's name and hailed Government and Zanu-PF for promising to transfer the ownership into Mugabe's name.

"It's worthy to acknowledge what Government did on the Blue Roof property. It promised to transfer the ownership into Mugabe's name despite the fact that he no longer exists. Also including the other house in Mt Pleasant. "All the papers are being processed right now," said Mr Hussein.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 in September this year in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

23 mins ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

49 mins ago | 123 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

53 mins ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

54 mins ago | 97 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

55 mins ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

55 mins ago | 44 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

56 mins ago | 157 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

56 mins ago | 141 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

56 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

57 mins ago | 80 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

57 mins ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

57 mins ago | 95 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

58 mins ago | 168 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

58 mins ago | 152 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

59 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

59 mins ago | 54 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 177 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 191 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 60 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1576 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2822 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7472 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

11 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

11 hrs ago | 2196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days