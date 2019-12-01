Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco to get more buses

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zupco expects its next batch of buses next month, as it methodically grows its fleet with Government support to reinvigorate the public transport system.

Zupco acting chief executive officer Mr Everesto Madangwa said the batch would arrive from China and South Africa, but could not give the precise number of coaches expected.

There are now 516 conventional buses and 458 kombis in the Zupco fleet, with some of them operating under franchise to service both urban and inter-city routes. Government is subsidising the fuel from revenue realised from excise duties.

"Everyday, the number of kombis registered under the Zupco franchise is rising," said Mr Madangwa. "We are targeting to register 1 000 kombis by end of this month and so far, the progress made shows that we are heading towards reaching the target.

"More private operators are requesting to operate under the Zupco franchise. The scheme seeks to provide travelling convenience during the festive season and beyond."

Mr Madangwa urged kombi operators to bring certificates of fitness if they wanted to be part of the franchise, to ensure the safety of the commuting public. Zupco plans to provide an uninterrupted and affordable commuter service during the festive season when transport operators traditionally hike fares drastically.

"We are working on modalities to introduce a pre-booking system for inter-city routes for the convenience of travellers . . .", said Mr Madangwa.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

6 mins ago | 14 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

30 mins ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

56 mins ago | 145 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

1 hr ago | 1089 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 55 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 171 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 100 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 195 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 222 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Roller meal price to fall

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2832 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7540 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days