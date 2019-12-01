Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE United Methodist Church was plunged into mourning ahead of its eastern annual conference at Old Mutare tomorrow after the death of one the convention organisers and his wife in a horror accident in Headlands on Wednesday evening.

The accident, which occurred at the 140km peg in Headlands along the Mutare-Harare Highway, claimed the life of Reverend Duncan Charwadza and his wife Janet Charwadza (52), Edwin Kudzaishe (26) and their driver Joice Mushamiri (26).

The victims were travelling in an Isuzu KB 205 which veered off the road after side-swiping a haulage truck. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying all four died on the spot.

Their bodies were later taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary. He said the haulage truck driver escaped unscathed.

"The driver of the Isuzu truck encroached into the opposite lane in a bid to overtake a haulage truck and sideswiped the haulage truck in the process," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

6 mins ago | 13 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

30 mins ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

56 mins ago | 143 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

1 hr ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 55 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 170 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 97 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 194 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 219 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 65 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2830 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7537 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days