Horror crash kills pastor, wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE United Methodist Church was plunged into mourning ahead of its eastern annual conference at Old Mutare tomorrow after the death of one the convention organisers and his wife in a horror accident in Headlands on Wednesday evening.The accident, which occurred at the 140km peg in Headlands along the Mutare-Harare Highway, claimed the life of Reverend Duncan Charwadza and his wife Janet Charwadza (52), Edwin Kudzaishe (26) and their driver Joice Mushamiri (26).The victims were travelling in an Isuzu KB 205 which veered off the road after side-swiping a haulage truck. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying all four died on the spot.Their bodies were later taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary. He said the haulage truck driver escaped unscathed."The driver of the Isuzu truck encroached into the opposite lane in a bid to overtake a haulage truck and sideswiped the haulage truck in the process," said Asst Comm Nyathi.