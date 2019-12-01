Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-Alliance legislators yesterday disrupted a Parliamentary committee sitting, protesting that committee chairperson Mr Gabbuza Joel Gabuza (Binga South) from the opposition party should be allowed to preside over proceedings despite coming late. An acting chairperson had already been elected in terms of the rules.

The disruption resulted in the cancellation of a meeting in which Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had been invited to give evidence before the Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development on why they had not started generating electricity despite having been licensed several years back.

The commotion occurred in full view of over 30 witnesses who were ready to give evidence.

Some of the witnesses had travelled from as far as Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Mutare, and were left counting the losses they incurred in transport, accommodation and meals, among other costs.

Legislators from the MDC-Alliance like Marondera Central MP, Mr Caston Matewu, and Epworth MP, Mr Earthrage Kureva, came into the meeting to protest and became disorderly despite not being members of the Energy and Power Development Committee.

Trouble started after the committee sat and elected Bikita South legislator Joseph Musakwa (Zanu-PF) to chair the meeting in the absence of Binga South MP, Mr Gabuza. In an interview after the aborted meeting, Musakwa castigated MDC-Alliance lawmakers for failing to respect the rules of Parliament.

"The meeting started well. As per Parliament Standing Rules and Orders, if the Chair is late, the committee is mandated to choose an acting chair. So Honourable Gabuza was not there, and they nominated me and I was seconded to chair. We had gone on over four agenda items and when we were on the fifth one, when we were about to start hearing evidence, that is when members of the opposition came and three of them started disrupting it.

"They said Hon Gabuza must chair the meeting of which according to rules, you cannot chair a meeting that is already in progress.

''Members from the opposition who equally came late and some of whom were not even members of our committee thought we had prevented the chair, but it was different; he was not in Parliament when we started," said Musakwa.

Norton Member of Parliament Mr Temba Mliswa slammed the MDC-Alliance, saying some of the issues they were raising like the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa were settled by the Constitutional Court.

"This does not need an independent inquiry. It is a constitutional issue, the President is part of Parliament, this must be understood. Parliament serves national interests.

''The Constitutional Court dealt with the matter and if there are issues, you have to resolve them outside the House. This cannot be a political war zone. The politics happens during elections. The Speaker will obviously deal with it accordingly," said Mr Mliswa.

Mr Gabuza admitted that he arrived late for the meeting.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

5 mins ago | 12 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

30 mins ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

56 mins ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

60 mins ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 54 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 167 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 97 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 191 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 215 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 65 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1595 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2828 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7533 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

11 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days