Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE 50th crowning ceremony of the country's best footballer, the 2019 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year Banquet, is on tonight in Harare, with Caps United midfielder Joel Ngodzo and in-form Highlanders' striker Prince Dube the frontrunners to land the coveted prize.

In a year the soccer stars' banquet celebrates its Golden Jubilee, the duo illuminated the local football scene, dividing the season among themselves, with Ngodzo being at his best, especially in the first half of the season during which he dominated headlines, while Dube is the man-of-the-moment, scoring some beautiful goals of late. No doubt the two were in every selector's list last week, as they shortlisted the 11 soccer stars of the year finalists.

The panel of selectors was made up of sports journalists, the 18 Premiership clubs' captains and their coaches.

Championship chasing Caps United and Chibuku Super Cup champions, Highlanders, have two players each among the finalists, with Phineas Bamusi joining Ngodzo, while goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who kept an impressive 16 clean sheets, being the other Highlanders player. The league's leading scorer with 14 goals heading into tonight's awards, former Chicken Inn striker, Clive Augusto, who is now on the books of South African club Maritzburg United, Evans Katema of Dynamos, ZPC Kariba's Ian Nekati, FC Platinum's Never Tigere, Ralph Kawondera of Triangle United, Wellington Taderera of Black Rhinos and TelOne midfielder King Nadolo complete the finalists.

Chronicle Sport asked Bulawayo football fans whom they tip to join a list that has some of yesteryear's greats such as Japhet Mparutsa, Stanley Ndunduma, Moses Chunga, Ephert Lungu, Mercedes Sibanda, Ephraim Chawanda, Peter Ndlovu, Agent Sawu, Tauya Murewa, Zenzo Moyo and Dazzy Kapenya. Below are some of the fans' views.

Aaron Handikatari: I think Prince Dube will win it. First runner-up will go to Never Tigere and second runner-up will be Ralph Kawondera.

Siphambaniso Lusaba: I think Joel Ngodzo will win it. The guy was so consistent throughout the season, helping the Green Machine to the top of the Premiership standings. Ariel Sibanda will come second because of his stellar performances of 16 clean sheets, a couple of goals and penalty saves. In number three is none other than The Prince. Prince "Mgadhafi" Dube is the reason Bosso are the Chibuku Champions, scoring at every stage of the competition. He picked form at the right time to help Bosso to an unbeaten run of 16 games. To me those are my top three men.

Gxilile Mkhwebu: It's simple, Prince is going to be the Soccer Star, Josta (Ngodzo) first runner-up and Ralph Kawondera comes in at number three.

Silibele Dube: Prince Dube for his outstanding performances in the domestic league, Chibuku cup and national team deserves the Soccer Star of the Year award. Joel Ngodzo shone in Caps United colours and scored crucial goals for his team. King Nadolo is the reason TelOne is almost in the safe zone. Though he came in the second half of the season, he has banged in 11 goals. Prince  - Soccer Star, Josta - first runner-up and King - second runner-up.

Knoxman Maraha Nkomo: Don't be surprised to see Ariel Sibanda joining the likes of Japhet M'parutsa and Energy Murambadoro, the goalkeepers who were crowned soccer stars of the year. In number two is Joel Ngodzo, then Prince Dube.

Granger John Kwendambairi: 1. Ariel Sibanda, 2. Joel Ngodzo, 3. Ralph Kawondera.

Ntabiso Sihwa: I'll put my money on Joel Ngodzo to be crowned 2019 Soccer Star, Prince Dube is number two and the second runner-up is Ariel Sibanda. Precious Mathema: Joel Ngodzo, Ralph Kawondera and Prince Dube in that order.

Wellington Samadalinja: Soccer Star of the Year is Joel Ngodzo, first runner-up Never Tigere and Ariel Sibanda completes the top three list.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

5 mins ago | 11 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

29 mins ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

55 mins ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

59 mins ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 54 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 167 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 96 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 190 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 214 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 65 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1595 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2828 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7532 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

11 hrs ago | 1137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days