Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RAINS are returning as a cloud band moves east from Botswana, with the Meteorological Services Department warning of isolated thunderstorms in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces. The department urged people to take precautions.

In a statement, the MSD said isolated thunderstorms remained a possibility as the moisture continues to spread eastward across the country.

"Due to moisture-associated with a cloud band over Western Zambia into Botswana; isolated thunderstorms occurred in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces, with Victoria Falls and Plumtree recording 8mm and 4mm respectively," said the department.

"Cool moist winds from the South-East of the country have begun strengthening. The provinces of Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Manicaland should be cloudy and cold with light drizzle in places.

"Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern areas of the Midlands and parts of Mashonaland West expect mostly cloudy and humid with isolated thunderstorms.

"Elsewhere it should be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated evening thunderstorms remain a possibility as the moisture continues to spread eastward across the country.''

The MSD urged citizens to take the necessary precautions during this period. "Mindful of these strong winds; remain indoors when roof tops have been blown off and hide under desks or tables," it said.  

"It has been proven that thatched huts are more resistant to wind than metal or tile roofed houses. Do not hide under isolated trees during storm activity.

"Persons in malaria prone areas (like Chiredzi and all places in the Zambezi valley) should take necessary precautions (insecticides spraying, applying mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets).

"High temperatures provide a conducive environment for breeding of mosquitoes during the rainy season."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

4 mins ago | 9 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

28 mins ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

54 mins ago | 139 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

58 mins ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

59 mins ago | 110 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

60 mins ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 50 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 163 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 93 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 189 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 80 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 65 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1590 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2827 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7520 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

11 hrs ago | 1136 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days