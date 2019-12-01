Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LOW-COST airline, Fastjet, yesterday officially launched its Bulawayo-Johannesburg flight, which is expected to increase capacity utilisation of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and enhance business linkages.

The new direct route from the City of Kings provides a full day link between the two cities, with convenient morning and evening flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, and vice versa - everyday with a well-considered schedule on Sundays, senior company officials said.  

This adds 22 flight frequencies per week to the airline's international schedule with planned flight timings expected to maximise productive business time for travellers.

The development is set to increase Fastjet Zimbabwe's international schedule to South Africa's Oliver Tambo International Airport, a known gateway to the rest of Africa and other world destinations.  

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Joel Biggie Matiza, director in charge of human resource, Mr Andrew Berven-Murungweni said the event was a momentous occasion for the aviation industry in Zimbabwe and Bulawayo in particular.

"The launch will greatly improve Zimbabwe's route networks and connectivity. Certainly, this move is a real game changer for Zimbabwe and the travelling public," he said.

"This is a potentially lucrative regional route. This development will greatly improve the capacity utilisation of the JM Nkomo International Airport and to this end Government will continue to upgrade its facilities."

Fastjet Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Joao Sousa, said Bulawayo was a strategic destination and revealed that his company had long-planned to service the route.

"We have long waited for this service and there is huge opportunity. We will not talk about our competitors but the offer that the market has is enough hence we decided to launch this route. We'll not let you down," he said.

The airport's capacity utilisation is currently around 10 percent and the new route launch is expected to increase it to about 20 percent, JMN Airport general manager, Mr Passmore Dewa, said in an interview.

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni, commended the launch of the new flight saying this will enhance convenience for travellers given Bulawayo's strong links with South Africa, which is good for business and leisure.

Business executives, senior Government officials and tour operators witnessed the event.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

1 min ago | 4 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

26 mins ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

52 mins ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

56 mins ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

57 mins ago | 100 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

57 mins ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

58 mins ago | 46 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

58 mins ago | 170 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

59 mins ago | 150 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

59 mins ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

59 mins ago | 86 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

60 mins ago | 97 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 200 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zupco to get more buses

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Roller meal price to fall

1 hr ago | 62 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1581 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2824 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7494 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

11 hrs ago | 959 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

11 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

11 hrs ago | 1127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days