Bosso parade trophy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHIBUKU Super Cup winners, Highlanders, paraded the trophy outside their principal sponsors NetOne's offices in Bulawayo yesterday. Bosso edged Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 in the final at Barbourfields Stadium last Saturday to lift their first major silverware in six years.

The event was fronted by Highlanders' chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, head coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh, players McClive Phiri, Tinashe Makanda, Peter Muduhwa, Bukhosi Sibanda and Munyaradzi Chitembwa.

Bosso fans jostled to take pictures with the trophy and coach, as they froze a memorable moment that now seems to occur once after many years.

"On Saturday we won the cup, (had) big celebrations with the boys and the staff. Good to see the fans happy after our win. Bosso fans are the best in the country, but after this, it's back to business in the league. We are left with Bulawayo Chiefs and Chapungu, teams fighting relegation, but we will look to get maximum points," said De Jongh.

The Dutchman has been in charge of Bosso since September on a four-month contract that expires at the end of this month.

"I will fly back home after the last game of the season and spend the holidays with my family in the Netherlands. The feeling is good here in Bulawayo and the football is good, it was a pleasure working here," he said, declining to say whether or not he will return.

Bosso finished the tournament without conceding a goal, while forward Prince Dube scored in every stage. Centre-forward Makanda said he was pleased with the team's performance in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"I am very proud of the team. We started our season very badly and winning the Chibuku Cup has lifted our spirits. We have proved that with hard work and determination, it's possible to turn around bad situations. We are looking forward to the two games left in the league, as we are aiming to finish in the top four," Makanda said.

Source - chronicle

