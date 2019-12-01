Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRIVATE businesses are critical in growing Zimbabwe's economy and should exploit Government moves to improve infrastructure and make doing business easier by playing their part in the attainment of an upper middle income status by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2019 business review conference in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said that under the Second Republic, Government has made dialogue one of the key tenets for success, adding that the engagement and re-engagement efforts currently underway were yielding positive results that the business community should exploit.

"We must all work hard and commit to become an upper middle income economy by 2030. Once again, the national agenda requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, partners and you the business sector, in particular," said the President.  

"(The) silo mentality and superman type of approaches will only slow down our collective economic quest. We are stronger working together. I challenge ZNCC to tap into and leverage the vast opportunities availed by the policy of devolution which my Government is vigorously implementing. The modernisation of our key enablers across the economic spectrum are progressing well.

"Road, rail, Zimra ICT capabilities and border posts, among others, are all being attended to with vigour and renewed sense of urgency. Meanwhile, the engagement and re-engagement policy is gaining traction and momentum. In this respect, ZNCC must be ready to competently engage with its counterparts from across the world who are eager to invest in Zimbabwe."

President Mnangagwa challenged the business sector to be robust, vibrant and rejuvenate their organisation in line with global best practices and trends, always guided by the national interest.

He said the business sector should be convinced in words and deeds that Zimbabwe was a fertile land for investment and then get the momentum to motivate international investors.

 "Self-belief, confidence and national pride are integral to our economic success," the President said.  

President Mnangagwa said Government was implementing a raft of measures aimed at ensuring viability and competitiveness of the country and its products.  He said it would be unfortunate if the ZNCC failed to harness the vast investment opportunities that exist in the country. The opportunities include power challenges, which could be exploited by shrewd businesspeople to set up big businesses.

Said President Mnangagwa: "It is my hope and trust that as captains of industry and commerce you will rise to the occasion demanded by our current economic development epoch and develop a prosperous nation. Our future is in our hands. Let us build a Zimbabwe we want, brick by brick, stone upon stone, until Vision 2030 is a reality.  

"The interactions, debates and information exchanges that will happen here must contribute in coming up with recommendations that will contribute towards economic growth, employment, poverty eradication and a better quality life for our people."

ZNCC president Mr Tamuka Macheka said the chamber commended the recent jump in the World Bank ease of doing business rankings from 155 to 140 as a positive step, with the bigger picture focusing on being top 100 by the end of 2020.  

"To achieve this, we implore the Government to facilitate the promulgation of the ZIDA (Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency) Bill which will enable the finalisation of the One-Stop-Shop."

ZIDA will consolidate the agencies set up to promote investment into a single point of contact for investors. Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the ZIDA Bill was finalised on Wednesday evening. He explained that Government had controlled the fiscal deficit, adding that the period of austerity was over, and focus was now on increasing productivity and employment creation.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

12 mins ago | 29 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

37 mins ago | 174 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

1 hr ago | 1270 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

1 hr ago | 66 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

1 hr ago | 196 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

1 hr ago | 121 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Bosso parade trophy

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

1 hr ago | 213 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

1 hr ago | 245 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zupco to get more buses

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Roller meal price to fall

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1620 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

11 hrs ago | 2854 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

11 hrs ago | 7600 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

12 hrs ago | 964 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

12 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

12 hrs ago | 1149 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days