Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Doctors are likely to have a happy Christmas after Strive Masiyiwa's Higher Life Foundation revealed that they are planning to pay the ZWL$10 000 in December.

Speaking to the media recently HLF CEO Kennedy Mubaiwa said doctors have been applying to the Foundation to qualify for the incentive dangled by one of Zimbabwe's billionaires.

"The response to the fellowship was overwhelming to the extent that initially we had advertised that we will take applications until 5PM but we had to extend the time to 10PM. We are happy to say that by 10PM we had managed to receive all the applications that were being submitted," Mabuaiwa was quoted saying. " We received a total of 365 applications for this fellowship.

"We are appealing to the approved applicants who will know from today (Thursday) up to Friday, that anyone who applied and is accepted for the fellowship; it will be critical for them to provide cover at these hospitals where they are working and we will put an additional $5 000 if they cover from December 9 to 9 January 2020. That, including the fellowship, will be $10 000 within the month of December."

On Tuesday Health Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo revealed that on 46 doctors have reapplied to be readmitted by government after President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a moratorium that doctors should be back at the workplaces in 48 hours and no questions will be asked about their whereabouts.



Source - Byo24News

