Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimra has intensified its crackdown on smuggled vehicles by blocking the cars in the system with a view to recover them.

Last month, Zimra released a list of 433 vehicles detailing registration numbers, chasis numbers, vehicle type and owner's name in a vehicle verification on cars suspected to have been smuggled.

In an interview, Zimra spokesperson Francis Chimanda said: "Eighty-one vehicles were recovered and 51 were cleared. Some importers promised to bring their vehicles this week and were allowed to do so by the authority. They (importers) had varied reasons for the delays in complying."

He said Zimra will flag all the outstanding vehicles to be seized at tollgates and roadblocks and police stations immediately and allow the law to take its course.

Chimanda could not immediately say how much duty was paid by owners of the 51 vehicles that have since been cleared.

"The duty schedules are being worked on and will be provided in due course."

He also refused to share details of those who had been arrested and charged for flouting customs and excise regulations.
"The laws of the country do not allow Zimra to share details of those arrested and charged for customs offences before the cases are made public," Chimanda added.

Zimra last week recalled 433 vehicles believed to have been smuggled into the country through a sophisticated scheme, in which not a single cent on duty was paid.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has been roped in to investigate the case in which millions of dollars in foreign currency was lost.

The scheme involved some Zimra officials, who produced falsified customs clearing certificates used to register the cars.

Zacc said some arrests had been made, but numerous more were likely in the near future.

Some well-known people in Beitbridge and Plumtree have been implicated in the scam.

Source - Newsday

