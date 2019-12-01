Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
A PARLIAMENTARY committee has raised grave concerns about the deteriorating environment in which the country's military and police are having to operate because of funding shortages, the Daily News reports.

So bad has the situation become that it is now said to be threatening peace and security in the country  as demoralised soldiers and police are forced to survive on seriously inadequate food and uniform rations, as well as insufficient equipment and facilities due to Zimbabwe's worsening economic rot.

The committee, led by Levi Mayihlome, has warned that things are falling apart to the extent of exposing the country's national security to serious threats.

"Rations are a mandatory requirement, but currently each soldier in Zimbabwe is feeding on nine rations instead of the ideal 15 ration items per day.

"The nine ration items per soldier per day translate to $54,98 per soldier per day. A paltry $103,17 million was allocated for this item, it is far below the minimum requirement.

"It means that each soldier will survive on 39 cents per day, yet each meal is currently selling at an average price of $30.

"This implies that the soldiers are exposed to intolerable hunger which affects training and skills development programmes. It compromises the soldiers' discipline," the committee warned.

It said pointedly that the same challenges were facing the police.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

31 secs ago | 1 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

54 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

1 min ago | 1 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Bosso parade trophy

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Rapist prophet arrested in prison

17 mins ago | 20 Views

fastjet launches Bulawayo-Joburg flight

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Met Office warns of thunderstorms

18 mins ago | 22 Views

BCC to hire external experts for BF?

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Huge windfall for doctors

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's subsidy restoration takes effect

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince Dube vs Joel Ngodzo tonight

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's MPs disrupt Parliamentary committee

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Chaos reigns at budget meeting

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Rein in Chamisa's legislators

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Mobile money, is it not time for interoperability?

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Horror crash kills pastor, wife

22 mins ago | 34 Views

Guvamombe case: State under fire

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Mugabe coup announcer for Nairobi ACP summit

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Mohadi launches community bakeries

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Zupco to get more buses

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF contests the registration of Blue Roof as part of Mugabe's estate.

24 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned over machete gangs

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Roller meal price to fall

25 mins ago | 13 Views

PHOTOS: A bus with 51 passengers overturns in Harare

38 mins ago | 600 Views

Temba Mliswa invites Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Didymus Mutasa helped Jonathan Moyo retun to ZANU PF

2 hrs ago | 1210 Views

CIO linked to stolen computer at Baba Jukwa's office

10 hrs ago | 2567 Views

New Zanu-PF party formed

10 hrs ago | 6824 Views

Irish Whiskey lands man in the dock

10 hrs ago | 880 Views

ZRP arrests 3 471 machete-wielding citizens

10 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: Judgment reserved

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mthuli Ncube slashes maize meal price

10 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold inaugural congress

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

Doctors sign up to Masiyiwa's offer

11 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Bona appointed executor of Mugabe estate

11 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 Zimra officials arrested for smuggling vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Harare City shuts down offices over water shortage

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

4 die in Harare-Mutare highway accident

11 hrs ago | 482 Views

NOTICE: Latest on fuel blending

12 hrs ago | 1461 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

Female MPs protest abuse

13 hrs ago | 593 Views

Jacob Mudenda under fire

13 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Machete gang killers linked to Minister Owen Mudha arrested

14 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Tshinga Dube condemns Oppah Muchinguri attacks of Joice Mujuru

14 hrs ago | 4186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days