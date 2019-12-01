Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The main opposition party MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the former Zanu PF national Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere are the same as they both contributed to the destruction of the country.The MDC's remarks come in the wake of a euphoria that gripped Bulawayo when Kasukuwere loyalists on Thursday launched his movement called 'Tyson wabantu' in Bulawayo spoiling for a bitter battle between him and his former party leader ahead of 2023 elections.In reaction to the launch of Kasukuwere's movement, MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoko said Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa are the same."The people of Zimbabwe have rejected Zanu PF, whether it is scarfed like ED or it appears in its militia form as Saviour Kasukuwere. Makudo ndemamwe. They are all the same, as evidenced by the false and deceptive "transition" from (Robert) Mugabe to ED," he said.