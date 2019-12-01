Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago | Views
Former Minister Arts, Sports and Culture Makhosini Hlongwane has warned that the armed machete gangs from Midlands popularly known as Mashurugwi and Al Shabaab will soon liberate their own territory after resisting and defeating the armed forces of Zimbabwe.

Hlongwane was speaking after videos went viral showing the machete gangs killing citizens wantonly.

Said Hlongwane, "Sometime in the future, machete gangs will claim to have 'liberated' zones where others cannot lawfully access for mining activity. Youths should not be gangsterised. It's easy to slide into Eastern Congo. The vandalism these gangs do to brand Zimbabwe is irreversible."

Hlongwane added that his hope was for government officials to take the side of Zimbabweans and do not protect the machete gangs.

"If left to go on, they will arm and resist even the security forces. This has precedence all over the world.

"The brutality is that of vampires. Government should really mean it to nip this in the bud. It was almost too late. I truly hope this time it will be done and that no one in government defends these people."

On Thursday the state owned Herald announce that more than 1 500 illegal artisanal miners and 3 471 people found in possession of dangerous weapons including machetes have been arrested so far as police moves a gear up to thwart the marauding machete gangs.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said, "Rogue elements going around terrorizing people with machetes and other weapons have caught the concern of the government. Following media reports on gruesome murders of victims, police will enforce the law and bring the culprits to book."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

2 die in city bus accident

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

12 land barons arrested

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

The guilty are always afraid

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

4 hrs ago | 1482 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

5 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

6 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

7 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

7 hrs ago | 2238 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

7 hrs ago | 6975 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

8 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

8 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

8 hrs ago | 2051 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

9 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

9 hrs ago | 7246 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

9 hrs ago | 671 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

9 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

9 hrs ago | 893 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

9 hrs ago | 728 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

9 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

9 hrs ago | 532 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

9 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bosso parade trophy

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

9 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days