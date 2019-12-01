Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

News / National

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance Senator Lilian Timveos has recommended that the army is unleashed to deal with the notorious ma Shurugwi gold panners who have terrorised and killed people in gold wars across the country.Speaking in Senate on Thursday, Timveos asked Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi if there is a possibility that government sends the army to effectively deal with the ma Shurugwi menace.The ma Shurugwi panners, from Shurugwi in the Midlands province, are reportedly linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Intelligence Minister Owen Ncube."I need to understand what Government is doing on the issue of these people that are called "mashurugwi." I saw a gruesome video of these "mashurugwi" cutting a man's legs. I want to understand exactly what we are doing. I feel that soldiers should be in those areas," said Timveos."These people are fighting for gold and gold should belong to the State if it is not a pegged area. I feel strongly that soldiers should actually be at these places to prevent things like this. I do not think it is Zimbabwean and I do not think it is our "ubuntu.""I last saw things like this in Libya when their President was killed. We do not want things like this to come to Zimbabwe but it is happening. Children and women were there screaming. My question is, what is the Government doing? Why is it that our soldiers are not being deployed in those areas so that we can save lives?"