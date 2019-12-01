Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwean government has failed to guarantee citizens of adequate fuel supplies in the festive season in a development set to dampen the festive mood already affected by the country's failing economy.Deputy energy minister Magna Mudyiwa said while there was improvement in the fuel supply, the country was not yet out of the woods.While petrol has been relatively available, the country has experienced erratic supply of diesel."Particularly now that we are towards the festive season when people would want to travel to their rural homes, holiday resorts and so forth. As a Ministry, we are very much aware that our fuel has been constrained as of late and efforts are under way to ensure that we have enough fuel during the festive season," said Mudyiwa."The challenge that we have is about the rollover of the lines of credit, the credit letters that have been issued for the payment of fuel. Now that process is over, I think we have seen that there is a slight improvement in our service stations. I am not saying there is total sanity there but there is some improvement and we are still working on that."We have been discussing with the RBZ which issues the letters of credit that they expedite the process and ensure that the fuel we need is made available and well in time before the Christmas holiday."