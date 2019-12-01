Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has failed to guarantee citizens of adequate fuel supplies in the festive season in a development set to dampen the festive mood already affected by the country's failing economy.

Deputy energy minister Magna Mudyiwa said while there was improvement in the fuel supply, the country was not yet out of the woods.

While petrol has been relatively available, the country has experienced erratic supply of diesel.

"Particularly now that we are towards the festive season when people would want to travel to their rural homes, holiday resorts and so forth. As a Ministry, we are very much aware that our fuel has been constrained as of late and efforts are under way to ensure that we have enough fuel during the festive season," said Mudyiwa.

"The challenge that we have is about the rollover of the lines of credit, the credit letters that have been issued for the payment of fuel. Now that process is over, I think we have seen that there is a slight improvement in our service stations. I am not saying there is total sanity there but there is some improvement and we are still working on that.

"We have been discussing with the RBZ which issues the letters of credit that they expedite the process and ensure that the fuel we need is made available and well in time before the Christmas holiday."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

50 mins ago | 101 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

57 mins ago | 193 Views

2 die in city bus accident

1 hr ago | 161 Views

12 land barons arrested

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

1 hr ago | 187 Views

The guilty are always afraid

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

1 hr ago | 144 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

2 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

4 hrs ago | 1374 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

4 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

5 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

5 hrs ago | 1518 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

6 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

6 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

6 hrs ago | 2146 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

7 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

7 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

7 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

7 hrs ago | 1956 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

8 hrs ago | 6935 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

8 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

8 hrs ago | 698 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

8 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

8 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

8 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

8 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Bosso parade trophy

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

9 hrs ago | 520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days