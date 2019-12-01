Latest News Editor's Choice


Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has distanced himself from the G40 "Tyson Wabantu" campaign saying he will make his political pronouncements in due course.

The faction on Thursday launched campaigns around the country asking people to rally behind Savior Kasukuwere in Zimbabwe's 2023 presidential elections.

Reporting on the campaign, a Masvingo publication said Mzembi would deputise Kasukuwere in the news political formation.

However, Mzembi said he was staying out of politics for now.

"I applaud every effort to democratise our country and wish Kasukuwere well in his efforts, for the record I am not his Deputy in the #tysonwabantu nor in any structure. I will pronounce myself in due course on Zimpolitics and my vision going forward," said Mzembi.

Mzembi was part of the G40 grouping that rallied around former First Lady Grace Mugabe in a bitter factional war to succeed late President Robert Mugabe.

They were pitted against Team Lacoste fronted by now President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was Mugabe's deputy at the time.

Tables turned on the G40 faction when the military staged a coup that ousted Mugabe in November 2017 and was replaced by Mnangagwa.

The G40 members were all expelled from Zanu-PF after the coup.

Source - Byo24News

