REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

by Nancy Mabaya/Malvin Motsi
3 hrs ago | Views
Former first lady, Grace Mugabe, is reportedly set to make an astonishing return to politics as the country's first vice president, under a 2023 Zimbabwe presidential election plot, which China is alleged to be engineering, to maintain her political, economic interests, and foreign policy goals in Harare well into the future, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has gathered.

 
The political scheme by Beijing, according to Korean and Japanese business sources in Ontario and Ottawa, will see Grace deputising Saviour Kasukuwere, who is expected to win the 2023 presidential elections, amid growing speculation that the ruling Zanu PF party is facing collapse and a total military takeover, which might soon result in Vice President, Rtd General, Constantino Chiwenga, becoming a transitional president for the duration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's remaining term in office.

 
Chiwenga and his hardline military securocrats are expected to force Mnangagwa to resign, or drag him to parliament for impeachment over economic mismanagement, civilian atrocities and corruption, with a change of guard in power slated for no later than June 2020, our information shows.

Another key figure in Kasukuwere's presidency, based on a list of names provided by the Asian businessmen, who have interests in Zimbabwe, highlighting the preliminary protagonists of the post-Mnangagwa and Chiwenga governments, is former information minister, Jonathan Moyo, who is tipped to be appointed second vice president, thereby completing the new presidium order. Read the full list at the end of this article, including another leaked of the incoming potential Chiwenga 2020 government obtained by Spotlight Zimbabwe in June 2019.

 
Kasukuwere officially launched his 2023 election campaign to challenge and unseat Zanu PF, yesterday in Bulawayo, which is being fronted by youths under a movement called #TysonWabantu.

 
Intelligence sources said Mnangagwa was losing sleep and experiencing political headaches over Kasukuwere's challenge, following reports that the former indigenisation minister in President Robert Mugabe's cabinet, apart from having China's endorsement, is now enjoying closet support from the South African government, and it's intelligence architecture.


Speaking to South Africa's Sunday Times this week, Kasukuwere said that he was popular within and beyond Zimbabwe's borders, something he will use during the campaign against the ruling party, and that he had proximity and interactions with former South African presidents.

 
"People want me to be the leader in leadership renewal, particularly the young people," said Kasukuwere. " People know that I stood by Mugabe. As former Zanu PF commissar, I'm deeply respected within and beyond Zimbabwe. I interacted with former South African presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. They know me. I have links with business people with regional interests too."

 
Grace's return and naming as VP must not come as a surprise to Zimbabwe, as the Chinese have been working with the Mugabe family for years, and they had wanted her to succeed her late husband as early as 2015, to avoid succession chaos, the Asian businessmen said.

 

"Grace Mugabe has the backing and support of Chinese President, Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan," one of the sources said.

 

"Actually Beijing preferred Grace to become Mugabe's successor, and they thought she was going to be elevated to the vice presidency two years before the coup around 2015, as a third VP representing the women quota in Zanu PF. That alone was going to cast concrete on the current president's manoeuvre to stage a coup with military assistance then. However it seems there was a lot of procrastination, and it cost them dearly. Mugabe could be alive and Grace could be on her way to become President by now. The former defence minister during Mugabe's time was going to serve one term, then appoint either Grace or Kasukuwere as his successor. They did not move with speed, and that gave Mnangagwa ample time to counter Grace and Mugabe much to the Chinese disappointment, as they are not pleased with his leadership at this very moment."

 
"Kasukuwere has been recommended as a successor, to the Chinese leadership, by the current vice president and former military boss Chiwenga. Also when he was indigenisation minister, Kasukuwere exempted Chinese firms from having to cede majority ownership of 51 percent controlling stakes to native black Zimbabweans, which earned him political favour."

 
Another source added that Peng Liyuan, was the kingmaker behind Grace Mugabe's political resurrection, and that the two have remained very close despite the events of November 2017.

 


"They're still very close," she said. "Peng Liyuan is the kingmaker behind Grace Mugabe, and I know that the whole idea of moulding her to become a future leader began in 2008, when the former Zimbabwean first lady was taking Chinese language lessons in China. Grace was always flying back and forth to China for her studies until around 2011. They probably recruited her as their political asset during that time."

 
Grace enrolled as an undergraduate student at the School of Liberal Arts, Renmin University in China in 2007, studying the Chinese language and graduated in 2011.

 
This publication, was the first to report last month, that Kasukuwere is planning to form a Grand Government of National Unity (GGNU), if he wins the country's 2023 presidential elections.

 

 

2023 envisaged Chinese Zimbabwe presidium and key government positions
State Leadership

President: Saviour Kasukuwere
First Vice President: Grace Ntombizodwa Mugabe
Second Vice President: Jonathan Nathaniel Mlevu Moyo

Government Leadership

Prime minister: Nelson Chamisa
First Deputy PM: Tendai Laxton Biti
Second Deputy PM: Welshman Ncube and Lynette Kore

 

Below is the leaked list of the incoming potential Chiwenga 2020 government obtained in June 2019.

President: Rtd General Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga
First Vice President: Rtd Air Chief Marshall Perence Shiri/ or Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri
Second Vice President: Simon Khaya Moyo/or Sibusiso Busi Moyo

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander: General Philip Valerio Sibanda
Zimbabwe National Army Commander: Lieutenant general Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo
Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet: George Charamba




Source - spotlight

