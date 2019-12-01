Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has rapped Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube for budgeting for space satilite at a time when majority citizens are wallowing in perpetual poverty due to economic crunch.

ZPP made the criticism in its latest report.

"Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube presented the ZWD63, 66 billion 2020 budget titled 'Gearing for Higher Productivity, Growth and Job creation'," ZPP said.

"Notable and commendable changes were that the education and health sectors received the highest allocations at ZWD10, 7 billion and ZWD6, 5 billion respectively; a shift from the past where the defence ministry received the highest allocation."

ZPP said furthermore, government set aside ZWD200 million to procure sanitary wear for disadvantaged women and girls, a welcome relief for millions of girls for whom sanitary wear was inaccessible due to high prices.

"Interestingly, while the majority of citizens are reeling in extreme poverty the budget statement also set aside resources for a space satellite," said ZPP.

"Minister Ncube however announced the continuation of subsidies to Command Agriculture and Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) while scrapping grain subsidies to grain millers."

ZPP said the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMZ) subsequently announced an increase in the price of mealie meal from ZWD55 to ZWD101, 66.

"The public outcry that followed led President Emmerson Mnangagwa to restore the subsidies. He stated that he had not been consulted before the decision was taken," the watchdog said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

2 die in city bus accident

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

12 land barons arrested

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

The guilty are always afraid

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

5 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

6 hrs ago | 1549 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

7 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

7 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

7 hrs ago | 2240 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

7 hrs ago | 6981 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

8 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

8 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

8 hrs ago | 2054 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

9 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

9 hrs ago | 7253 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

9 hrs ago | 671 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

9 hrs ago | 861 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

9 hrs ago | 728 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

9 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

9 hrs ago | 532 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

9 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bosso parade trophy

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

9 hrs ago | 532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days