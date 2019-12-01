Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara)'s acting chief executive officer Saston Muzenda resigned recently amid reports that operations at the troubled parastatal have been affected by interference from the board.

Muzenda was under fire for allegedly illegally going against the decision of a disciplinary committee he set up to probe workers suspected of fraud at different tollgates, but were cleared.

The chief executive officer, at the instigation of the board, allegedly overrode the decision of the committee and called for the workers' dismissal.

"He tendered his resignation and a farewell (party) was held last week. He is gone," a source at the institution said.

Some senior workers in the finance and tolling division, audit, information communication technology, administration and other departments tendered their resignations recently, but Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza said the resignations were welcome as they were part of a cleansing exercise at the corruption-ridden parastatal.

"He is now back at the ministry," another source said.

Muzenda was not available for comment while Zinara board chairperson Michael Madanha's phone went unanswered yesterday.

The former Zinara boss is said to have left a trail of destruction at the troubled institution amid fears that more workers will not have their contracts renewed in January.

"Eyebrows have been raised over his reassignment. Others felt he was not happy with the board's interference with operations while some said he was forced out."

Zinara board deputy chairperson Runyararo Jambo resigned in October amid allegations he was not happy with the handling of tenders at the institution.

He said his resignation was due to "personal and professional reasons".

Reports indicate that Jambo was unhappy with some tender processes after the board was allegedly arm-twisted to award a tender to Ex-Combatant Security Services whose directors include former Energy deputy minister Tsitsi Muzenda.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

1 hr ago | 305 Views

2 die in city bus accident

1 hr ago | 245 Views

12 land barons arrested

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

1 hr ago | 278 Views

The guilty are always afraid

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

2 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

4 hrs ago | 1414 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

4 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

6 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

6 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

7 hrs ago | 2181 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

7 hrs ago | 6653 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

7 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

7 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

8 hrs ago | 1984 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

8 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

8 hrs ago | 7040 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

8 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

8 hrs ago | 878 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

9 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

9 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bosso parade trophy

9 hrs ago | 513 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

9 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days