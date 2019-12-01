Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday distanced itself from recent statements by Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda, who claimed that human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was paying doctors to stay away from work.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told Senate that Matemadanda was not a government spokesperson.

"My response is that government has one spokesperson which is the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services," Ziyambi said.

"Whatever Matemadanda said depends on which platform he said that, but our Constitution gives him the right to say whatever he wants, but that is not official government channels or information signed by the Information minister."

Masvingo senator Tichinani Mavetera (MDC Alliance), who is also a medical practitioner, then asked Ziyambi to explain government policy in solving the doctors' job action and whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa was aware of the real issues concerning doctors because after meeting with Catholic bishops, he had given a moratorium and said doctors must return to work.

Mavetera suggested that the President was being misinformed of the real reasons that had forced doctors to go on strike.

But Ziyambi declined to comment on whether the President was well-informed of the reasons of the strike, saying that it was not a policy question.

"On the second part of your question, the doctors went on strike and negotiations were ongoing. There was no agreement and they went to court, but the Labour Court ordered the striking doctors to report to work and the case was referred for arbitration. They disregarded the court order and did not go to work and they were dismissed," Ziyambi said.

"We are simply following the law and therefore, the Health minister did not close the doors to negotiations. When the church leaders went to see the President and requested a moratorium, the doctors disregarded it and that is the position."

Mavetera then said that the doctors had refused to go back to work – not only because of the measly salaries they were being paid, but because they were incapacitated and were not being provided with tools of the trade such as drugs and gloves to use while performing their duties.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

1 hr ago | 306 Views

2 die in city bus accident

1 hr ago | 246 Views

12 land barons arrested

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

1 hr ago | 279 Views

The guilty are always afraid

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

2 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

4 hrs ago | 1414 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

4 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

6 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

6 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

7 hrs ago | 2181 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

7 hrs ago | 6656 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

7 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

7 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

8 hrs ago | 1984 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

8 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

8 hrs ago | 7040 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

8 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

8 hrs ago | 878 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

9 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

9 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bosso parade trophy

9 hrs ago | 513 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

9 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days