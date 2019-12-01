Government officials try to extort South African businessman

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African based Engineer Matshela Koko has claimed that the 100MW solar power plant project which he was supposed to commence in August this year has been delayed because of people in government who are trying to extort money from him.Matshela was responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who on Friday said, "There are people in Government who are stalling some projects including those from India. I now have a list of those projects. I direct whoever is sitting on those projects to move these projects or you will be moved."Koko said, "Matshela Energy received a generation license July 2019. 6 months later nothing has happened. Our plan was to break ground in August 2019."So many people have tried to extort money from me and I refused. It is a shame."Matshela Energy's solar power plant is supposed to be built in Gwanda and the licence is for 25 years.When the licence was awarded Energy Minister Fortune Chasi told the media that, "What is important about this deal is that Matshela Energy has the requisite expertise in energy given its experience in South Africa. We need investors in our country, more so in energy because we are in a crisis."This deal is good for us because Matshela Energy will bring in an investor from the US. So our country is going to benefit and the people in that area are also going to benefit through employment and development."Asked if Harare trusted Koko, Chasi said: "The difference between Koko and Chivayo's contracts is that the South African company will raise private funding for the power plant, while Chivayo was paid through Zesa."So Matshela Energy is going to invest money into this project. It is going to be a BOT (built, operate and transfer). So government is not going to pay a cent but it is leaving everything in the hands of the investors and if Matshela fails to deliver, it will be their own baby."