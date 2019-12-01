Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
South African based Engineer Matshela Koko has claimed that the 100MW solar power plant project which he was supposed to commence in August this year has been delayed because of people in government who are trying to extort money from him.

Matshela was responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who on Friday said, "There are people in Government who are stalling some projects including those from India. I now have a list of those projects. I direct whoever is sitting on those projects to move these projects or you will be moved."

Koko said, "Matshela Energy received a generation license July 2019. 6 months later nothing has happened. Our plan was to break ground in August 2019.

"So many people have tried to extort money from me and I refused. It is a shame."

Matshela Energy's solar power plant is supposed to be built in Gwanda and the licence is for 25 years.

When the licence was awarded Energy Minister Fortune Chasi told the media that, "What is important about this deal is that Matshela Energy has the requisite expertise in energy given its experience in South Africa. We need investors in our country, more so in energy because we are in a crisis.

"This deal is good for us because Matshela Energy will bring in an investor from the US. So our country is going to benefit and the people in that area are also going to benefit through employment and development.

"Asked if Harare trusted Koko, Chasi said: "The difference between Koko and Chivayo's contracts is that the South African company will raise private funding for the power plant, while Chivayo was paid through Zesa.

"So Matshela Energy is going to invest money into this project. It is going to be a BOT (built, operate and transfer). So government is not going to pay a cent but it is leaving everything in the hands of the investors and if Matshela fails to deliver, it will be their own baby."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

1 hr ago | 176 Views

2 die in city bus accident

1 hr ago | 270 Views

12 land barons arrested

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

The guilty are always afraid

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

2 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

4 hrs ago | 1425 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

4 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

6 hrs ago | 1532 Views

'Armed machete gangs will defeat security forces'

6 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

7 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Kasukuwere same as Mnangagwa - MDC

7 hrs ago | 2187 Views

How General Chiwenga disarmed policemen at Harare airport

7 hrs ago | 6706 Views

Chiwenga gives wife until November 6 to vacate Borrowdale home

7 hrs ago | 3480 Views

Mnangagwa cannot run for third term without a referendum

7 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Impact of shona teacher deployment to Matebeleland schools, 0% pass rate

8 hrs ago | 1993 Views

PHOTOS: Dilapidated Ministry of Infrastructure building what should we expect?

8 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zanu-PF MP delivers bulk water to Bulawayo residents for free

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chiwenga files for divorce

9 hrs ago | 7061 Views

Mnangagwa gobbles over US$11,4m on foreign trips

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

Sense of crisis in Zimbabwe worsens

9 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimbabwe political parties failing citizens

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

EU takes Mnangagwa govt on over rights abuses

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Army grabs Omani tycoon's properties over DRC deal

9 hrs ago | 880 Views

British MPs plot Zimbabwe Commonwealth ban

9 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire US$22m radar system from ..

9 hrs ago | 711 Views

IMF team jets in for crucial talks

9 hrs ago | 743 Views

Chamisa's MPs take Mudenda to court

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

Hunger lashes Zimbabwe soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Kasukwere launches 'Tyson Wabantu' political movement

9 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Bad luck haunts Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Zimra moves to block smuggled vehicles

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Doctors to get ZWL$10 000 salary

9 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Ex-Beitbridge mayor wins estate wrangle

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa wants business to help build economy

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chinese electric bus firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bosso parade trophy

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Woman 'steals' child & elopes

9 hrs ago | 526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days