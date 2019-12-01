Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

by Nomusa Garikai
The MDC has expressed its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Epworth ZUPCO bus disaster. In a
statement, party secretary for transport Settlement Chikwinya said it was sad that the rot in government was resulting to loss
of innocent lives.

'We are concerned by the continuous unnecessary loss of life on the roads' he said.

'The roads are delapidated while funds meant for refurbishment and mantainance the roads are being looted by political fat cats
who are linked to ZANUPF.'

He said both the Auditor General and the Public Accounts Committee have exposed the rot in ZINARA yet nothing has been done to
hold the individuals accountable.

'Then comes the terrible, kneejack ZUPCO scheme.

The buses which have been contracted especially for high density routes are not road Worthy' he said.

'There is no mechanism to even check their fitness to transport people day in day out.

Then comes the issue of ferrying more than the prescribed number of passengers in the buses.'

Chikwinya said unpalatable suffering of the people have left Zimbabweans with no choice other than using the ZUPCO scheme.

He said this unfortunately is resulting in loss of life. HE added that the Harare accident comes on barely a few months after
another ZUPCO bus plunged into a bridge in Torwood Kwekwe resulting in several people bieng injured and another losing life.

'We therefore propose the following:

That the use of unroad worthy buses in the sham ZUPCO deal be stopped forthwith.

Development and implementation of a holistic road infrastructure refurbishment programme. A return of road funds to local
authorities.

Designing of a proper public transport system including the metro especially connecting places like Epworth, Chitungwiza,Ruwa
and Norton,the same must apply for Bulawayo.

More importantly the government must take full responsibility for the bus disaster including financial responsibility for
funerals and health attention of injured survivors and establishment of a Road Accident Victims Compansation Fund as agree to by
Parliament, where accident victims recieve compansation fund for the rest of their lives.' he said.



