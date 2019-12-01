Latest News Editor's Choice


Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former Minister of Arts, Sports and Culture Makhosini Hlongwane has called for the political leadership of the country to unite for the sake of the nation building.

In a tweet on Saturday Hlongwane said the political leadership needs to take a step away from its polarised approach to politics and take a cue from Cecil John Rhodes and Kenya's pair Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Read the full statement below:

At the end of every conflict, active or passive conflict, emerges no victor nor the vanquished. Men were given by God, the ability to sit down and resolve even the most daunting of challenges. The political class in Zimbabwe can surely do this for the good of the nation.

In 1977, Egyptian Pres Sadat defied the whole Arab world to make peace with Israel. It took bravery to do this.

In 1896, CJ Rhodes crucially defied the advice of his commanders, esp Lieut-Gen Carrington to forge a peace with Amandebele.

In 2018, Uhuru Kenyata and Raila Odinga, both sons of struggle luminaries in Kenya gave something away to forge a durable unity and peace for Kenya.

I dare say, to the political class in our country, it is not weakness to unite, it is not naivety to reach out, it is not deflation to give something. A 'my gun is bigger than your gun' approach escalates the problem.



Source - Byo24News

