There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has dismissed social media reports on the alleged formation of a political outfit calling itself "Zanu-PF Original" as misleading and an insult to the values and ethos of the liberation struggle.In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said the ruling party's debarred members now operating from exile under the so-called "G40" banner, were behind the attempt to create instability and chaos in the country. He said the alleged formation of the new political party by the G40 malcontents should be dismissed with contempt."The nauseating and misleading media reports that there is a party calling itself the 'Zanu-PF Original' is an insult to the values and ethos of our liberation struggle which ushered in our freedom and independence in 1980."The so-called Zimbabwe African National Unity PF (Original) never existed and the announcement of its formation is a malignant dream driven by the G40 malcontents," he said.Khaya Moyo urged the party's leadership and membership to protect the party's identity from misleading malcontents who wanted to foment instability in the country."The ruling revolutionary Zanu-PF party warns its leadership and membership to remain vigilant and protect the people's party from political wolves whose major preoccupation is to create chaos, alarm, despondency and instability in our beloved nation."Our sovereignty did not come on a silver platter. Thousands perished, hundreds were maimed, livestock was looted and property destroyed," he said.Khaya Moyo added: "The armed liberation struggle was led by the revolutionary Zanu-PF (Zanu Patriotic Front) party whose composition was the then Zanu and Zapu parties with their armed liberation armies comprising ZANLA and ZIPRA respectively."All negotiations were held under the banner of the Patriotic Front. The facts are clearly captured in the Unity Accord Agreement of December 22, 1987."Former Zanu-PF National Political Commissar and ex-Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has been reported to be the brains behind the alleged formation of the party. Kasukuwere is living in self-imposed exile in South Africa.