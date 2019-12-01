Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean - born economics and finance student, Hlanganiso Matangaidze has been named one of the UK's top 10 Rare Rising Stars for his start-up innovation that has dedicated time to building low-cost wind and solar energy systems targeting to ease power woes facing rural communities in Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Hlanganiso is studying economics and finance at the University of Sussex Business School in the UK where he founded his own company two years ago during his first year at university.

He was recently named in the 2019's Top 10 Rare Rsising Stars - an annual awards ceremony celebrating the UK's top ten black African and Caribbean university students.

The young rising entrepreneur – scholar was born in Zimbabwe and came to the UK with his family at the age of five. Rare Rising Stars recognises and celebrates extraordinary candidates among the African and Caribbean university students.  

"The stories of this year's Rare Rising Stars encapsulate this theme perfectly. Many have overcome significant challenges to secure top quality educational opportunities," said Naomi Kellman, a manager of the event in a report.

"Having achieved their goals, they haven't rested on their laurels; instead they have poured effort into making the journey slightly easier for the next generation. At a time where the incredibly small number of black postgraduate students and academics is becoming an increasing concern, it is inspiring to have excellent black postgraduate students amongst our Stars."

In the 11th edition Rare Rising Stars, she said it was pleasing to share the stories of 10 stars with stories of ambition, resilience and passion.

"We hope that this celebration of excellence will continue to inspire young black students to contribute to their communities and pursue their dreams," Kellman said.

Source - the herald

