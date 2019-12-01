Latest News Editor's Choice


Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries have not only impacted negatively on the country's economic performance, but also on the military's ability to access resources such as armoured vehicles and their spare parts.

This was said by Brigadier-General Mplaeng Siziba yesterday during a Zimbabwe National Army School of Armour graduation ceremony.

"As you are aware, the country is still economically burdened by the effects of the illegal Western induced sanctions. This has negatively affected the smooth functioning of our Defence Forces hence even during the period of your training, the availability of the various resources was a challenge.

"Of particular note is that the efficiency of the armoured fighting vehicles is being affected by inadequate spare parts hence you could not fully utilise most of them during your training," he said.

He said a new fleet of armoured vehicles would be availed soon.

"Be rest assured that the fleet shall soon be at your disposal possibly on future courses or during retraining when you are back at your units."

Brig-Gen Siziba lauded the female graduates saying their presence reinforced the ZNA's desire to fulfil the national quota system on gender representation.

"Among the graduates are six female students. I am aware that it is the School of Armour's policy to afford the same status to male and female students when it comes to assessment.

"It is therefore encouraging to note that female students were equal to the task as their male counterparts hence should remain focused on future courses and whenever performing any assigned tasks and responsibilities," he said.

Brig-Gen Siziba said modern warfare was key hence the army should embrace and seek to understand cyber warfare. "Modern warfare is dynamic. It is for this reason that over and above covering the traditional subjects on conventional warfare and low intensity operations, your syllabi should also included cyber warfare.

"This subject is key in the military and you need to continue to embrace its understanding so that you remain abreast with the dictates of the modern battlefield," said Brig-Gen Siziba.

Source - the herald

