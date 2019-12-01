Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United midfielder Joel Ngodzo  was  last night named Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year for his exploits in Darlington Dodo side's title challenge.

Ralph Kawondera of Triangle FC was the first runner up and Highlanders talisman Prince Dube was named second runner up.  

Highlander's Ariel Sibanda was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

This year's Most Promising Player was Andrew Mbeba of Highlanders.  

Brighton Chimene was named Referee of the Year with Faith Mloyi coming in second and Salani Ncube third.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

2 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

5 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

24 hrs ago | 2768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days